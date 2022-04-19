 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 50 degrees. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 84% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

