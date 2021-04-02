This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Apr. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
