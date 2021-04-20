Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The wintry weather that's set to hit the area on Tuesday will be different for this time of year, but not unprecedented.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees to…
This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The f…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Partl…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Matto…
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Models are …
Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 37F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow…
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Yo…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 5 to 10 …