Apr. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 29F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. 31 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 1:00 AM CDT until WED 9:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.