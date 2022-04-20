For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy and windy at times with periods of rain. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
