For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Hard freeze expected. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It should reach a chilly 57 degrees. A 40-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Apr. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
