Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 54% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Apr. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and a few storms are expected today. How long will they be sticking around though? Here's everything you need to know about the weather as you finalize your Easter Weekend plans.
Below normal temperatures both today and tonight with gusty winds to make it feel even colder. Small chance of rain as well. See who has the best chance of seeing rain and if we'll warm up on Tuesday.
Enjoy the quiet weather Tuesday. Showers, storms, and gusty winds will return Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
Off and on showers and storms are expected Wednesday and Wednesday night across the state. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in southern Illinois. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Significant warm up Thursday for central and southern Illinois with lingering rain chances
Not too much rain today, but a better chance expected Thursday night. Already warming up, but looking even warmer for Friday. Track the rain and see how warm we'll get in our updated forecast.
When a tornado warning is issued, what should you do? Here's a step-by-step guide to help keep you and your family safe if a tornado is headed your way.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher…
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Expec…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. R…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 43F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures…