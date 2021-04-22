This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 40F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
