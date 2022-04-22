Apr. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. Low 62F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.