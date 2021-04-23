Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 67% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The wintry weather that's set to hit the area on Tuesday will be different for this time of year, but not unprecedented.
This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The f…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
National Weather Service in Lincoln issues a freeze warning for Central Illinois.
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low a…
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Yo…
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Matto…
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Models are …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tod…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Hard freeze expected. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow…