For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tomorrow's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 88% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Apr. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
