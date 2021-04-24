Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 49 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
