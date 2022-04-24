For the drive home in Mattoon: Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 86% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will generate a line of storms that will sweep across central and southern Illinois. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
Warm weather expected today and through the weekend, but it's looking very windy and eventually stormy. Find out how windy it will get and when storms are most likely in our complete weekend forecast.
Below normal temperatures both today and tonight with gusty winds to make it feel even colder. Small chance of rain as well. See who has the best chance of seeing rain and if we'll warm up on Tuesday.
Enjoy the quiet weather Tuesday. Showers, storms, and gusty winds will return Wednesday. See when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our updated forecast.
Off and on showers and storms are expected Wednesday and Wednesday night across the state. Damaging wind and hail can't be ruled out in southern Illinois. Here's everything you need to know.
Watch now: Significant warm up Thursday for central and southern Illinois with lingering rain chances
Not too much rain today, but a better chance expected Thursday night. Already warming up, but looking even warmer for Friday. Track the rain and see how warm we'll get in our updated forecast.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 32F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine to…
Showers and a few storms are expected today. How long will they be sticking around though? Here's everything you need to know about the weather as you finalize your Easter Weekend plans.
Is there a better conversation starter than talking about the weather?