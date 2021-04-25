 Skip to main content
Apr. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks like it will be a moderate 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

