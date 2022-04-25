Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 57 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
