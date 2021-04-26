For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Tuesday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
