Apr. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.