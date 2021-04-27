For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 86% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is discouraging outdoor burning on Monday in Central Illinois, citing strong winds across the region.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s …
- Updated
The wintry weather that's set to hit the area on Tuesday will be different for this time of year, but not unprecedented.
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low a…
National Weather Service in Lincoln issues a freeze warning for Central Illinois.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 60 degrees is t…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a chilly 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees tod…
This evening in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks like …