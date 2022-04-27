This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
