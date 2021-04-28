Mattoon's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 72% chance of precipitation. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
