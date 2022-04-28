This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 51F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 78% chance of precipitation. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will generate a line of storms that will sweep across central and southern Illinois. Damaging wind, hail, flooding, and tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Here's the latest information.
The severe weather threat has begun. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for parts of central and southern Illinois until 7 p.m. Sunday. Here's the latest information on the impacts and timing.
Watch now: Dry today, but rain returns tonight and increases for Thursday in central and southern Illinois
Warmer and dry weather Wednesday, but showers and possibly thunderstorms will be making a comeback tonight and Thursday. See when our rain chance starts and peaks in our updated forecast video.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
Warm weather expected today and through the weekend, but it's looking very windy and eventually stormy. Find out how windy it will get and when storms are most likely in our complete weekend forecast.
Check out our latest weather forecast.
A slow moving cold front will work across central and southern Illinois today before moving back over us as a warm front Friday. See what will happen to our temperatures and when rain is most likely.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 36F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. …
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 44F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday, temperat…