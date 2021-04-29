For the drive home in Mattoon: Clear. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is discouraging outdoor burning on Monday in Central Illinois, citing strong winds across the region.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 60 degrees is t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 59 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area …
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
Mattoon's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain ex…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunde…
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low a…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…