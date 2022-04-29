This evening in Mattoon: Rain showers early with mostly cloudy conditions late. Low 58F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Mattoon will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 65% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 21 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
