Apr. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It should reach a pleasant 72 degrees. 49 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.