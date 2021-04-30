For the drive home in Mattoon: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The National Weather Service in Lincoln is discouraging outdoor burning on Monday in Central Illinois, citing strong winds across the region.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 58F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain ex…
Professional storm chaser Reed Timmer drove through a tornado in Benjamin, Texas, on April 27. Reed Timmer and his colleagues collected scientific data, rode out the storm and made it out safe.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Mattoon community. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 60 degrees is t…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a moderate 73 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunde…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature…
This evening in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks like …
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Tuesday.…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Mattoon folks will see w…