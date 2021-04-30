Apr. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Mostly clear. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 78 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.