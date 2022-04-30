Mattoon's evening forecast: A few thunderstorms in the evening. Mainly clear skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 62 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Apr. 30, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
