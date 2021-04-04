Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
This evening in Mattoon: Clear skies. Widespread frost likely. Low 23F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's to…
Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…
Mattoon folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies to…
This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon tomorrow. I…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It shou…
Mattoon residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mattoon today. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies …
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forec…
For the drive home in Mattoon: A mostly clear sky. Low 46F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Folks in the Mattoon area will see highs in the 60s tomor…