Apr. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 79% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

