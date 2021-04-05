Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
