Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 46F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 39 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 67% chance. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
