For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 78 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 35% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
