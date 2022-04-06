 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Apr. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Temperatures in Mattoon will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News