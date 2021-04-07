 Skip to main content
Apr. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a moderate 60 degrees. 50 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Thursday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

