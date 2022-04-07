 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Apr. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Cloudy skies. A shower of rain or wet snow possible. Low around 35F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mattoon area Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 37% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.

