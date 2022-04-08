This evening in Mattoon: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, Mattoon temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Apr. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
