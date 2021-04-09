Apr. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy with periods of rain after midnight. Low 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Mattoon people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 80% chance of rain. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.