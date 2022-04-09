 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Apr. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Mattoon could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News