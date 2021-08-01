Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 55F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Aug. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
