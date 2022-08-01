This evening in Mattoon: Mostly clear skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 88 degrees. A 75-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Aug. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
