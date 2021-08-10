Aug. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 74F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.