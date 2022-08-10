Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mattoon area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm watch through Wednesday evening and a flood watch until Thursday morning for portions of Central Illinois.
No damaging wind or hail, but heavy rain is once again expected in spots this morning thru the evening across Illinois. Isolated flooding is possible. Hour by hour timing and forecast rainfall here.
Watch now: Flooding possible again in southern Illinois Friday, isolated storms for central Illinois
Heavy rain in spots could cause additional flooding in southern Illinois this afternoon. Track the rain today and see what Saturday and Sunday are looking like across Illinois in our latest forecast.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see clea…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Partly cl…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds N a…
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees.…
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperat…