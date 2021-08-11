Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon Thursday. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 99.95. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
