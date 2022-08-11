This evening in Mattoon: Generally fair. Low 56F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Friday in Mattoon. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Aug. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Watch now: Flooding possible again in southern Illinois Friday, isolated storms for central Illinois
Heavy rain in spots could cause additional flooding in southern Illinois this afternoon. Track the rain today and see what Saturday and Sunday are looking like across Illinois in our latest forecast.
No damaging wind or hail, but heavy rain is once again expected in spots this morning thru the evening across Illinois. Isolated flooding is possible. Hour by hour timing and forecast rainfall here.
National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm watch through Wednesday evening and a flood watch until Thursday morning for portions of Central Illinois.
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
