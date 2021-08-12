This evening in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit jg-tc.com for local news and weather.
Aug. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
