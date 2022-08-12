Mattoon's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
