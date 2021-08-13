Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 60 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Aug. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
