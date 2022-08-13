Mattoon's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service has issued a thunderstorm watch through Wednesday evening and a flood watch until Thursday morning for portions of Central Illinois.
Watch now: Flooding possible again in southern Illinois Friday, isolated storms for central Illinois
Heavy rain in spots could cause additional flooding in southern Illinois this afternoon. Track the rain today and see what Saturday and Sunday are looking like across Illinois in our latest forecast.
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 66F. Winds N a…
As recent deluges in St. Louis and Kentucky show, flash flooding can happen in urban and rural areas, with deadly results in either setting.
Mattoon folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 73 degrees today. Partly cl…
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see clea…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 …
For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperat…
No damaging wind or hail, but heavy rain is once again expected in spots this morning thru the evening across Illinois. Isolated flooding is possible. Hour by hour timing and forecast rainfall here.