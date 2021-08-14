Tonight's weather conditions in Mattoon: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 60F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Mattoon. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.
Aug. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
Related to this story
Most Popular
National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Central Illinois throughout Tuesday
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The Mattoon area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 74 degrees. Don't go o…
Mattoon folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. How l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mattoon. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
The Mattoon area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it wil…
This evening in Mattoon: Mostly cloudy skies early followed by thunderstorms late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SW at 5 …
Mattoon's evening forecast: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot da…
This evening's outlook for Mattoon: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 71F. W…