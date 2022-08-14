 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aug. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

For the drive home in Mattoon: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit jg-tc.com.

