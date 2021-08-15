For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
