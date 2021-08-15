 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aug. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County

{{featured_button_text}}

For the drive home in Mattoon: A few clouds. Low 64F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Mattoon area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mattoon area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit jg-tc.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News