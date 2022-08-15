This evening in Mattoon: Mainly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Mattoon will be warm. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on jg-tc.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Mattoon, Charleston & Coles County
